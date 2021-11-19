A thick fog has plunged areas of northern India into darkness causing schools to close to protect students from air pollution.

Videos show buildings and trees engulfed in a brown smog blocking out sunlight on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

Authorities in the capital have shut all schools and colleges indefinitely amid the worsening levels of toxic smog with construction work also being banned until November 21.

The toxic haze arrived shortly amidst the festival of Diwali on November 4 where fireworks were let off across the country.

