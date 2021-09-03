CCTV footage shows the moment a thief is caught on camera breaking out a dance to distract his victim before stealing their Rolex watches.

Abdelhadi Bahou Jabour, who lives in Nottingham, approaches the couple in Colmore Row and grinds up on the woman’s leg before stealing her £9,000 Rolex watch.

PC Evans, said: “This technique, where a criminal dances with their victim to distract them, has been referred to as the ‘Ronaldinho’ after the famous dancing footballer. Normally pickpockets try to steal using stealth so you won’t even feel it.”