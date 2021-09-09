Two thieves break out in dancing halfway through robbing a shop, bizarre CCTV shows.

The CCTV footage shows the bizarre moment the thieves erupt with glee after breaking a window to gain access to the Western India store.

While stealing around £1,000 of goods and cash from the grocery shop, the two criminals stand together and break out in dance, waving their arms and moving their hips.

The pair sport bandanas over their faces to conceal their identities.

They stole over £1,000 worth of good including nuts, cigarettes and tobacco, alongside