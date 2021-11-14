Boris Johnson has admitted his “disappointment” at the Cop26 climate pact after pledges on coal were watered down.

Holding a press conference with Cop26 president Alok Sharma, he said: “Things could certainly have been handled better by me.”

However, the prime minister insisted that the agreement “sounded the death knell for coal”.

He dismissed criticisms over the change of language, from phasing “out” coal to phasing “down” the dirty fuel.

This comes as the government received criticism for allowing India and China to make a last-minute change to the text on coal in the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday (13 November).