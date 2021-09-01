Around half a million people who have severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The extra dose will be offered to anyone over 12 who was severely immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second dose, including those with leukaemia, advanced HIV, and recent organ transplants.

It will be offered to those who are deemed to have insufficient protection from two jabs.

The recommendation, made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), is separate from a potential booster programme which would see a larger number of people offered a third Covid jab.