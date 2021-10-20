Thomas Jefferson statue to be removed from New York City Hall

A statue of Thomas Jefferson is to be removed from New York City Hall after a vote by city commissioners, according to reports in NBC News .

The statue of Jefferson has proved controversial as the third president of the United States of America, and one of its founding fathers was a slaveholder throughout his life until his death in 1826.

City Council speaker Corey Johnson has led the campaign to have the statue removed, saying: “There are disturbing images of divisiveness and racism in our City that need to be revisited.”