A statue of third US President Thomas Jefferson was removed from New York City Hall over his links to the slave trade.

The 1833 sculpture of the founding father, who was a slaveholder, has been in the Council chamber for more than a century but has now been removed following a vote last month.

Adrienne Adams, co-chair of the council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus, told the commission last month: “Jefferson embodied some of the most shameful parts of our country’s long and nuanced history.”

“It is time for the city to turn the page and move forward,” said Adams.