The vehicle was designed by Karim Amin, 29, and two of his friends using the internal mechanism of a jetski but the chassis of a car. The larger body makes the vehicle much harder to flip and is more capable of being driven more recklessly. It has a top speed of 70kph and lots of tech to attract tourists on Egypt’s north coast, including: Bluetooth speakers so users can play their own music, video screens, and GPS should they get lost. The car’s popularity skyrocketed after it spread on social media over the past few weeks.