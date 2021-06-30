Footage from the National Crime Agency shows officers arresting three people for running a huge three-floor cannabis farm in an abandoned nightclub in Coventry.

In the first video, uniformed officers can be seen smashing their way into a flat and leading out a handcuffed man.

The second clip shows two men attempting to hide on the roof of the former Bamboo nightclub as officers entered and discovered their £1 million operation.

But they are then captured by authorities. Police raided the industrial-scale drug factory in October last year. The trio were sentenced to up to 40 months on Tuesday.