Dramatic footage shows the moment three men are thrown overboard while trying to escape the police near Cape Trafalgar in southern Spain on Saturday.

The video shared by the Spanish Civil Guard shows the would-be fugitives speeding ahead in a small white boat when they attempt a turn that ends up hurling them into the water. They are left adrift in the ocean with their uncaptained boat circling them.

Authorities said the men were arrested for alleged smuggling, resistance and disobedience. Police said the men were injured and could have died, local media reported.