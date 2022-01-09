Three Wise Men searched by police as woman falsely accuses them of stealing her phone

Police in Argentina searched Three Wise Men after they were falsely accused of stealing a woman’s phone.

It is reported that the charitable trio were dressed up to deliver toys when a passer-by wrongly alleged one of them had stolen her device.

Footage shows the Three Kings pushed up against the window of a shop as an officer searches them and the sacks they are carrying.

Other witnesses recorded the incident on their phones and the men were eventually allowed to continue on, exchanging words with a woman before they left.

