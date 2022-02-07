Thrill-seekers ride boat through snow in Ohio

This is the crazy moment a group of friends decided to ride a boat through a snowstorm in Ohio.

Video footage shows a snow buggy dragging the boat through the Level 2 snow emergency in the Midwestern state on February 3rd.

The uploader said: “We’re in Ohio and there was an ice storm. We are making the best of it having fun living our best lives! I called my buddy to come by our house so my grandsons could see them and that’s what they did!”

