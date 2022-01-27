Harrowing footage shows a thug kidnapping his girlfriend by bundling her into a van before she fell from the vehicle at 60mph, leaving her with catastrophic injuries.

Angel Lynn was found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough on September 17, 2020.

She suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries, is still unable to walk or talk, requires round-the-clock care and is unlikely to ever make a full recovery.

Her boyfriend at the time Chay Bowskill and his pal Rocco Sansome both denied kidnap but were found guilty following a trial.

