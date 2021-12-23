Shocking footage shows the moment a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre was covered in a sheet and removed from a Hong Kong University.

The memorial statue showed piled-up corpses to commemorate the rumored thousands of pro-democracy protesters who were killed by Chinese authorities in 1989.

The University said in a statement: “The decision on the aged statue was based on external legal advice and risk assessment for the best interest of the university,”

It was one of the few remaining public memorials in Hong Kong that commemorated the incident.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here