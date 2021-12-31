Cleaner pleads for help during gruesome tiger attack at Florida zoo

Footage has been released of the moment a Malayan tiger gruesomely attacked a maintenance cleaner at a Florida zoo.

In a distressing video released by the Collier County Sheriff’s office, the man can be heard crying out for help as the animal - named Eko - bites his arm.

"Please help me... I'm going to die," he screams, before being rescued shortly after.

Following the incident, the cleaner was airlifted to hospital and is reported to be recovering.

The tiger - an endangered species - has since been shot.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.