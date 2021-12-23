Tigers unwrap scented Christmas presents at Whipsnade Zoo

Three tiger brothers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire have been given Christmas gift boxes to mark the festive season. The three-year-old tigers - named Dmitri, Makari and Czar - reside at the UK's biggest zoo, where zookeepers sprayed each box with a different scent for the animals to interact with.

Sarah McGregor, team leader at Whipsnade, said: “Spraying the boxes with different scents, such as perfumes or catnip, made the gift boxes even more exciting for them and helped engage their natural instincts to sniff-out and investigate new things.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here