Tory MP Alicia Kearns has urged Brits to “get off” TikTok over fears the app could be hacked.

Ms Kearns was speaking after China’s “spy” balloon was shot down off the US coast over the weekend.

“Get off it! Stop [using it],” the chair of the foreign affairs committee said on Sky News, after presenter Sophy Ridge admitted to using TikTok.

“What TikTok does is give away the data that makes you most vulnerable... there’s a reason why China has this app.”

Ms Kearns added “we have to get far more serious about protecting ourselves”.

