Watch live as astronaut Tim Peake talks to MPs about space defence

British astronaut Tim Peake is appearing in front of MPs at a parliamentary committee hearing looking at space defence.

The discussion will examine the government’s approach to developing and protecting the UK’s defence space capabilities.

Ahead of the inquiry, space has been described as being “fundamental to modern warfare and security”, with the UK now recognising it as a “military domain in its own right, with space-based assets playing an essential role in supporting operations”.

The committee will be taking oral evidence from Mr Peake, as well as from Justin T. Johnson from Meta Aerospace.

