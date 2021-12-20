Watch live as giant '22' arrives in Times Square ahead of New Years ball drop

Watch live as a giant number 22 arrives in New York's Times Square in preparation of the 2022 New Year's Eve ball drop.

Every year as the clock nears midnight on December 31, the eyes of the world turn to the dazzling lights of the Big Apple's Times Square.

Watching the giant ball drop on New Year's Eve while neon lights and billboards light up the area has become a global tradition when the clock strikes 12.

A giant wishing wall will rain confetti capturing people's wishes and dreams for the new year down on spectators.

