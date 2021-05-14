The suspect in the recent Times Square shooting which left three people injured has claimed that he wasn’t even in New York City when the crime took place. Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, told WCJB in an interview at the Florida jail where he’s being held that he was instead in New Jersey at the time of the shooting. “I still don’t know nothing of nothing. I left New York a few days ago. I was in Jersey. I went to Jersey, took our two dogs with us. I packed our stuff up,” he said.