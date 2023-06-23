Suleman Dawood, the teenager who died on the Titan submersible, “had a sense” that the expedition to the Titanic “was not okay”, his aunt has suggested.

Azmeh Dawood told NBC that the 19-year-old “was not very comfortable” about joining his father Shahzada Dawood on the trip.

The US Coast Guard has said all five people on board the watercraft died in a “catastrophic implosion”.

“He had a sense about things, and he had a sense this was not okay,” Ms Dawood said of her nephew, Suleman.

“He was not very comfortable about doing it, he was very, very not into doing it, but it was a Father’s Day thing, it was a bonding experience.”