Titanic tourist submarine going missing ‘wasn’t a surprise’, says deep sea explorer

Oceanographer and deep sea explorer, whose friend is on the missing Titanic tourist submarine, has said many in the deep sea community expected an incident like this to happen.

Dr David Gallo told Sky News that it isn’t “a surprise” that the Titan submersible could be stuck on the shipwreck.

“Anyone in the exploration business of the deep sea expected this to happen, not at this particular time, but we knew this was going to happen at some point along the way. We knew darn well it would,” he said.

“We did know at some point this was going to happen... It wasn’t a surprise in a way.”