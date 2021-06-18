More than 900 rare Wyoming toads have been released into the wild in the largest release of the species in history.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service staged the release over three properties, including the Mortenson Lake National Wildlife Refuge and privately-owned land.

The brown amphibian, which is covered in warts, has been listed as extinct in the wild since 1991. In order to delist the species from being endangered, there need to be five self-sustaining populations. However, that is currently impossible as there are only three release sites, an official says in the video.