A toddler had her head freed by police after getting stuck between railing bars.

Boulder police shared footage of the moment they freed the little girl's head trapped between the metal bars.

One officer sticks a battering ram in between the railings to stretch them out while encouraging the girl to pull her head back.

She manages to pull herself out before running straight into the arms of her mother.

The grateful tot thanks the officers as they offer her a sticker.

“As kids we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret,” the police department said.