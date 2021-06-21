Tokyo 2020 organisers have unveiled the Olympic village, which will be home to thousands of athletes next month and features special Covid safety measures.

There’s a fever clinic isolation room and plenty of hand sanitiser. Plastic partitions divide machines in the gym and seats in the dining room.

Athletes will have to wear masks at all times except when eating, training, competing and sleeping, organisers say, though they must still share bedrooms.

Competitors will have to leave the village within 48 hours of being eliminated.

The games, which were postponed by a year due to the pandemic, open on 23 July.