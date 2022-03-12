Tokyo-to-London flight takes polar route to avoid Russian airspace

A flight from Japan to London flew through northern polar regions in order to avoid Russian airspace amid the invasion of Ukraine.

FlightRadar24 captured the plane completely avoiding Russian airspace and diverting via Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Iceland.

When flying over Russia, Tokyo to London flights usually takes an average of 12 hours.

The new route takes an estimated 14 hours 38 minutes, according to FlightRadar24.

