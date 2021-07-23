Sports fans have been spotted gathering outside Tokyo’s National Stadium on Friday, ahead of the country’s opening ceremony for the Olympic Games. Members of the public could be seen posing for pictures next to the venue, which is due to be lit up from 8pm local time (12pm BST). The ceremony itself is due to be scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions, with a state of emergency in Japan meaning that spectators won’t be allowed to enter the venues, and fewer athletes will take part in the flag procession.