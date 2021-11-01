Shocking footage shows the moment people scrambled to escape a Tokyo train by jumping from the windows after a man dressed as the Joker stabbed several passengers.

The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three seriously. Not all of them were stabbed and most of the injuries were not serious, the agency said.

The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and was being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said. His motive was not immediately known.

