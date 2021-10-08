Scientists in Tokyo have invented new technology which allows users to try on clothing virtually, by superimposing outfits onto a person’s body in real time.

The gadget was created by a team from the University of Tokyo, led by Professor Takeo Igarashi, and involves a robotic mannequin being dressed and photographed in the outfit from multiple angles, which an AI then places over a human being live.

“An advantage of our system is that the virtual garment matches the motion of the measurement garment including things like wrinkles or stretching. It can look very realistic indeed,” Igarashi said.