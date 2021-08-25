Tom Cruise’s helicopter forced to land in UK back garden after airport closure

A helicopter carrying Tom Cruise was forced to land in a family’s garden in Warwickshire due to the fact that the local airport in Coventry was closed.

Cruise, who is currently in the UK filming the latest in the Mission: Impossible franchise, landed on Alison Webb’s land – who said she did not know it would be Tom Cruise on the helicopter until it set down.

She had been told it was an unnamed “VIP who was running late” but thought it would be “cool” for the kids to see the helicopter land so gave it the go-ahead.