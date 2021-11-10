A sacred part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - usually only visited by presidents and foreign dignitaries - has been briefly opened to the public in honor of the 100th anniversary of the memorial dedicated to America’s unidentified war casualties.

The Tomb stands on the hallowed ground of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and is usually reserved for the sentinels who stand guard and dignitaries presenting wreaths or flowers.

For the first time in a century, the public have been allowed to step forward on the plaza and pay their respects ahead of Veterans Day.

