Former Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged to be married after the boxer got down on one knee in a beautifully stunning proposal.

The couple, who have daughter Bambi, got engaged while on holiday in Ibiza and captured the romantic moment on film. The sweet video shows Tommy dressed in a smart black suit and Molly walking to meet him in white jumpsuit, before the boxer gets down on one knee with a ring to ask the all-important question.

The couple shared the news on Instagram. Molly-Mae captioned her post: “Forever. 23/07/23.”