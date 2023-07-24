Independent TV
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury: Watch boxer’s romantic proposal to former Love Islander
Former Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged to be married after the boxer got down on one knee in a beautifully stunning proposal.
The couple, who have daughter Bambi, got engaged while on holiday in Ibiza and captured the romantic moment on film. The sweet video shows Tommy dressed in a smart black suit and Molly walking to meet him in white jumpsuit, before the boxer gets down on one knee with a ring to ask the all-important question.
The couple shared the news on Instagram. Molly-Mae captioned her post: “Forever. 23/07/23.”
