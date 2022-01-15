Tonga hit by tsunami after giant underwater volcanic eruption

Tsunami waves crash into the Pacific country of Tonga hours after a giant underwater volcanic eruption.

Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau shared footage of waves crashing through his garden, yards from the beach.

Within seconds, the ground was completely deluged in water.

The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano spewed a fierce ash cloud rising some 12-miles into the air and stretching three miles wide in ​”one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite”.

A tsunami warning sent residents fleeing to higher ground.

The eight-minute eruption was so violent it could be heard in Fiji, more than 800km away.

Sign up to our newsletters.