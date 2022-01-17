Tsunami cuts off communication in Tonga, with extent of damage unknown

Communication across Tonga has been cut off following a tsunami that hit the island.

A huge underwater volcano eruption triggered the wave that is said to have caused "significant damage".

The country’s isolated location and the lack of communication has made it difficult to send aid, but both Australia and New Zealand have since sent military planes to assess the damage.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested that a "clear indication of the need for water" has come from Tonga, but aid will take several days to arrive.

