The brother of Angela Glover has shared heartbreaking details of the moment she was swept away by the tsunami that hit Tonga on Saturday.

A body has been recovered in the search for 50-year-old Brit, who was missing after a wave triggered by a volcanic eruption hit her coastal home.

“I don’t know whether Angela was swept away immediately, or whether she was swept away afterward, but she wasn’t able to cling hold,” Nick Eleini said.

“They also had four or five dogs, they also got swept away with Angela.”

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.