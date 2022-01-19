Australia sends aid to Tonga after volcanic eruption

An Australian navy ship loaded with aid and supplies is heading to Tonga to help with the relief effort after the underwater volcanic eruption.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said it was sending two naval ships to Tonga carrying soldiers, equipment, water, and other supplies to the island nation after it was affected by an underwater volcano eruption on Saturday.

It comes after a Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft took off from a base in Auckland and headed to Tonga to aid in the volcano recovery.

