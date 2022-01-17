New Zealand and Australia have sent military surveillance flights to Tonga to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption caused.

The eruption, which happened on January 15, triggered a tsunami and has covered the Pacific islands in ash, cutting power and severing communications.

While no deaths have been reported so far, it's believed the tsunami wreaked "significant damage".

As information remains scarce, New Zealand and Australia are sending surveillance flights to assess the destruction.

