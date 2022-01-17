Huge Tonga volcano eruption that triggered tsunami captured on satellite

An undersea volcanic eruption that is believed to have caused "significant" damage to Tonga was caught by a satellite from space.

The eruption, which is believed to be one of the most violent ever seen, sent plumes up to 20 kilometers into the air and covered the Pacific islands in ash.

While no deaths have been reported so far, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested the tsunami wreaked "significant damage", cutting power and severing communications.

