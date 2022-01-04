Tony Blair ‘deserves the honour’ of knighthood, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer defended Tony Blair after a petition to strip the former Labour prime minister of his knighthood surpassed 500,000 signatures.

The Labour leader insisted Sir Tony should keep his knighthood as he defended his inclusion on the New Year’s honours list.

Sir Starmer said he thinks Sir Blair “deserves the honour”.

Adding: “He won three elections, he was a very successful prime minister.”

“I understand there are strong views on the Iraq war, there were back at the time and there still are,” he added after being questioned on the Blair government’s Iraq invasion.

