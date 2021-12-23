Tony Blair says calling unvaccinated people ‘idiots’ was ‘undiplomatic’

Tony Blair has said he was “a little too undiplomatic” in calling people idiots if they had not yet had a Covid vaccine.

The former Labour prime minister appeared to row back on remarks he had made in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday morning, as he spoke about encouraging vaccine take-up.

Asked about the remark by BBC Radio 4’s PM on Wednesday night, the former Labour prime minister said: “Possibly I was a little too undiplomatic in my use of language.”

