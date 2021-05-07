Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer has won the Hartlepool by-election, taking the seat from Labour for the first time since the constituency was created in 1974. Mortimer secured 15,529 votes in the contest, almost double the number of votes cast in support of Labour’s Paul Williams. The seat was previously held by Labour’s Mike Hill, until he resigned as the MP for the constituency in March. In her election speech, Mortimer said she was “immensely proud” to be the first woman and Conservative MP for the town.