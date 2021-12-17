Amazon driver delivers packages in Nebraska as tornado sirens wail

An Amazon driver has been filmed delivering packages in Omaha, Nebraska as tornado warning sirens ring out nearby. The footage was shared by Twitter user Ryan Peck, who wrote that employees "are still delivering packages in the middle of an active tornado warning ... days after Amazon warehouse workers were killed in an Illinois tornado". Six employees from the online shopping brand died in the US state after the severe weather conditions caused the building they were working in to collapse.

