Footage shows extremely powerful winds that lashed the town of Leersum in the Netherlands on Friday. Debris is seen flying and trees blowing in the storm.

The violent tornado-like gust was short-lived, lasting less than a minute, according to residents. But at least eight people were injured as a result of the onslaught, which also uprooted trees, damaged homes and cars and caused gas leaks.

The area looked like a war zone in the wake of the storm, with fallen trees littering roads and roofs blows away, local media reported.