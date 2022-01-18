Tory MP Andrew Bridgen called ‘village idiot’ by protester on Newsnight

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen was heckled on live TV by a protester who called him a “village idiot.”

The North West Leicestershire MP was appearing on a BBC Newsnight interview with host Faisal Islam where he was discussing his letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson when anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray interrupted.

Noticing the heckling in the background, Mr Islam remarked: “Looks like you’ve got a distraction,” to which Mr Bridgen replied: “I’ve got a village idiot here.”

Steve Bray then heckled: “The village idiot is in front of the camera”.

