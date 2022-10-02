Tory chair tells those struggling with bills to ‘get new job’ or cut spending

Conservative party chairman Jake Berry suggested that those struggling to pay their energy bills should either get a new job or cut their spending.

“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages and go out there and get that new job,” Mr Berry said.

Speaking with Sophy Ridge on Sky News, he added “that’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create growth.”

The Conservative Party conference in Birmingham was met with protests on Sunday (2 September).

