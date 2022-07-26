Liz Truss says raising National Insurance was ‘a choice’ during TalkTV debate

Liz Truss said rising National Insurance was a "choice" during the TalkTV Conservative Party leadership debate with Rishi Sunak on 26 July.

"Whatever Rishi says now, we did not need to raise National Insurance ... We did have that money available in the budget, it was a choice to break our manifesto commitment and raise National Insurance," the foreign secretary said.

Ms Truss added that she believed it was the "wrong choice to make."

The Sun's Showdown: The Fight for No.10 was cancelled after presenter Kate McCann fainted during its broadcast.

