When and where can I watch the next Tory leadership debate?

The Tory leadership race is heating up with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss going head-to-head to replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister.

Two TV debates have already taken place on Channel 4 and ITV, and a third debate due to take place was cancelled after Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pulled out.

The BBC will broadcast a live TV debate for the final two candidates on Monday 25 July at 9pm.

Sky News will be holding a live debate on Thursday 4 August at 8pm.

