Conservative MP David Morris said the current crisis over trucker shortages and fuel panic buying is reminiscent of the 1970’s winter of discontent.

The Tory MP said “I can remember the winter of discontent and this feels very reminiscent” and stated that the current energy crisis is “historic”.

Retailers were warned on Friday that the government had just 10 days to save Christmas from significant disruption due to the shortage of around 100,000 HGV drivers across the UK.

Motorists were still scrambling to find fuel on Sunday morning as suppliers struggled to keep up with increased demand.