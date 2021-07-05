A Conservative MP shouted “hallelujah” as health secretary Sajid Javid announced the scrapping of social distancing rules in the House of Commons on Monday.

“We will revoke all social distancing guidance including the two-metre rule,” Javid said, when the shout erupted from the back benches.

Mr Javid updated MPs on the rules at the same time as Boris Johnson led a Downing Street press conference announcing the easing of restrictions on July 19. The new health secretary has been under pressure from lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs to quickly drop restrictions.