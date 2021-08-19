Two Conservative MPs appeared to react in disbelief when Boris Johnson suggested the UK government “foresaw” the situation in Afghanistan unfolding.

Listening to the prime minister speak during Wednesday’s debate in the House of Commons, Mark Harper turned to a colleague in shock before the pair leaned forward to make sure they were hearing him correctly.

Following Johnson’s opening statement, Harper slammed the government’s “catastrophic failure of intelligence” in regards to the speed at which the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

“We need to be honest about the failures that led to this point. Our future security depends on it,” he said.